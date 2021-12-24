In the introduction to “Your Story,” a Christmas-themed serial written by readers of The Tribune-Democrat, Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.
She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing.
Looking out her office window, Meghan saw signs of Christmas everywhere, and she wished she could feel that wonder and excitement again.
While Meghan was getting ready to leave work for the day, her coworker, Jill, asked if she wanted to grab a drink.
As Jill told Meghan her holiday plans, it hit Meghan why she didn’t feel the holiday spirit.
She hadn’t really celebrated Christmas in years and she wasn’t close to her family.
Meghan decided to walk home, and as she rounded the corner of her street, something in the snow caught her eye.
She saw an old photograph, and as she bent down to pick it up, a flash of light blinded her.
Coming to, Meghan found herself sitting in a pile of snow. Confused, she looked around.
“Where am I?” Meghan said. ...
Chapter 1 By DeAnn Boback
Meghan looked around, bewildered.
She remembered wishing just before the flash of light that she could go back to a simpler time when she loved Christmas and spending time with her family.
Everything changed with her grandparents’ passing.
Walking by a newsstand, she glanced down at the daily paper and noticed the date: Dec. 4, 1962.
As Meghan stood there trying to process everything, a snowflake landed on her nose, reminding her of trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue with her friend Joseph.
The smell of chestnuts roasting in front of the old department store and the laughter of children having a snowball fight caught her attention.
A family passed her, the children all dressed for their school Christmas pageant.
In the park, Meghan noticed the reflection of colored lights bouncing off the wet street.
It dawned on her why everything was so familiar. This was what it was like when Meghan visited her grandparents as a child, and she recalled how wonderful those times were.
She was suddenly filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt in a long time. She thought that this is what was missing. It’s the people, all the human connections.
Everyone is distracted with the latest technology, work and busy lives that they have forgotten what is most important, and that’s people and spending time with loved ones.
Reaching into her pocket, Meghan pulled out the old photograph.
Then it hit her. She must have gone back in time, but how? ...
Chapter 2 By Lori Cornetti
An electric trolley bus rolled past, disturbing her reverie.
A long-forgotten memory surfaced of Meghan as a child, holding her older brother’s hand as they waited for the bus to take them to her beloved grandmother’s house.
Meghan felt a twinge at the memory of her brother Michael. Sadly, they hadn’t communicated in many years.
She looked back down at the photograph in her hand. It was a black-and-white photo, quite faded, with the subtle outlines of a Christmas tree and several people. She sighed, tucking it into her pocket, wishing the images were clearer because they seemed somehow important.
A man approached Meghan and told her that the Jets had won for the hometown crowd.
She couldn’t deny it any longer. Somehow, as crazy as it sounds, she was back in 1962.
Determined to find out what this adventure was all about, Meghan started walking.
She found herself at a yellow house on Sherman Street that no longer existed in 2021, but she knew would be there just the same – Grandma’s house.
An overwhelming sense of love and belonging enfolded Meghan as the house beckoned.
Looking at the photograph again, Meghan gasped. It was now in full color and seemed to have more discernible detail.
She decided to make her way to the house.
Meghan took a deep breath and, before she could change her mind, knocked on the door. ...
Chapter 3 By Nancy Stern
When the door opened, Meghan was again filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt for so long.
It was her grandma on the other side of the door.
Meghan’s grandma ushered her in out of the cold as if no time had passed between them.
They walked into the kitchen and sat at the round oak table, where Grandma talked about her day.
She had been helping out at the church, making pies for the bake sale at the Christmas bazaar.
The Christmas bazaar was one of Meghan’s favorite holiday memories.
She wondered how all of this was happening, but knew she didn’t want it to end.
The phone rang and she heard Grandma say her brother Michael’s name.
It sent Meghan into a panic, and she hurriedly left the house.
She began walking and thinking of her brother and how they grew apart over the years.
Soon, Meghan came to Grandma’s church.
Going inside the church, she was filled with a peace that she hadn’t felt for so long.
As Meghan sat there reflecting, her spirits began to lift a little and she rose to leave.
It was then that she heard a familiar voice calling her name.
She turned. It was her friend Joseph. ...
Chapter 4 By Rick Pavic
Meghan was stunned by the sudden turn of events. She asked Joseph what he was doing here. He told Meghan that he’d never miss church bazaar baking.
Seeing Joseph flooded her brain with intense holiday memories, and she felt a warmth well up in her heart.
He asked Meghan what she has been doing with herself. It caused her to quickly go through her memory bank of events and emotions, trying to sort out everything that had been happening to her.
Meghan wondered why she allowed herself to lose contact with such an important person in her life.
She told Joseph that she’s feeling overwhelmed and tired and that she’s not fine. Seeing him made her realize how selfish she’s been letting him out of her life.
Joseph reassured Meghan, telling her that life happens, but their friendship didn’t end, and that they’ll have to work harder to find the common ground again.
He asked her to if she’d like to meet up over Christmas and catch up. Meghan agreed, realizing what a good friend he is to her.
But when she went to tell Joseph goodbye, he wasn’t there. The door at the church was locked. The smells of baking were all gone, and the church was dark.
Meghan was confused. She sat down on a nearby bench and closed her eyes for a moment.
“Hello, lady. Are you OK?” The small voice sounded angelic. ...
Chapter 5 By Ted Buczek
“I am Danielle, the angel of Christmas miracles.”
A sparkling, white-gowned angel stood before Meghan.
Meghan was astounded as she recalled Grandma, Michael and Joseph and those wafting smells from the church bazaar.
“And now, here stands a glittering, white angel asking me if I’m OK,” Meghan thought. “What next?”
“I heard your wish for an old-time family Christmas,” Danielle said. “I planted that old church bazaar picture of you, Grandma, Michael and Joseph in the snow, and with a flash of light, I planted you in the pile of snow as well.”
“I wonder how I got covered with all this snow,” Meghan said. “I’m getting cold, too.”
“Don’t fret,” Danielle said. “We angels of Christmas miracles know you have a warm heart. Our records show that, although you have been busy with all that your career has offered, you have never wavered in helping those less fortunate. You’ve lost touch with family and friends, but your philanthropy has been outstanding.”
The chill that Meghan felt had now eased somewhat.
“I’m here to help you regain that missing Christmas spirit with family and friends,” Danielle said. “Bringing you back to 1962 with Grandma, Michael and Joseph was our plan to warm your heart with memories of Christmas past.”
Meghan fondly remembered baking Christmas gingerbread cookies with Grandma and watching the animated displays at Penn Traffic – ice skating with Michael at the War Memorial was good once they overcame their weak ankles and could fly around the arena.
Meghan remembered that, as a high school student, she and Joseph had painted Christmas scenes on windows at Glosser Bros. and then had fries with gravy at Tops Diner.
“Ever since I put you in that pile of snow, I’ve been orchestrating your journey and keeping you safe,” Danielle said.
“Safe!” Meghan exclaimed. “Flying snowballs and those huge trackless electric trolleys zooming down on you aren’t exactly safe.”
“You’ll be fine,” Danielle said. “Your quick departure from your grandma’s home as Michael phoned obliterated my first plan. But I wasn’t quitting. Your meeting with Joseph showed the closeness and affection you both still have.”
Meghan smiled as tears swelled in her eyes.
“I’m hopeful for you both,” Danielle said. “Meghan, you’ve had good memories of Christmas past, but now we must bring you back to the present. Although we can’t bring your loving grandparents back, I do have good news about Michael and Joseph.”
Meghan eagerly awaited the next words with great anticipation. She suddenly wasn’t cold at all. A warmness filled her heart.
“Michael is retiring and returning to town with his family,” Danielle said.
“They’ve been empty-nesters with successful grown children and are excited about coming back to town, where they will be near you.
“As for Joseph, he has retired, too, and plans to turn his favorite hobby into his lifetime dream. Joseph is opening a bakery, so those sweet bakery smells from the church bazaar will fill the downtown air again.”
Meghan’s heart felt uplifted, and then, swooooosh … a magnificent flash of light sent her flying up from the bench. The flash of light had swirled the snow into a blizzard around her and she couldn’t see a thing.
As the surroundings slightly cleared, Danielle, the angel of Christmas miracles, was gone, but Meghan remembered … as she reached into her pocket for that picture. It was gone.
“Oh, my. What in the world?” Meghan thought.
Now fully aware, Meghan could hear the Christmas carols coming from the lit and choreographed Central Park tree as the snowy haze that engulfed her finally dissipated.
And there stood, much to her amazement, Michael and Joseph.
“Wishes are granted and miracles do happen – believe,” Meghan thought.
As Meghan, Joseph and Michael walked in the gently falling snow, the Central Park Christmas tree flashed its colors and caroled “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”
