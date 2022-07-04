Dear Dr. Roach: I’m taking the blood thinner Eliquis. I wonder if I can stop taking it and go on something natural, such as tea or something else. Thank you. – M.K.
Answer: Please don’t.
Long ago, farmers noticed that cows were dying from internal bleeding if they ate sweet clover hay that had stayed damp and gotten moldy.
A scientist at the University of Wisconsin in the 1920s identified the culplrit: dicoumarol, a naturally occurring chemical in the moldy hay that was preventing the cows’ blood from clotting.
The research was supported by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which found that the substance from the moldy hay blocked the effect of vitamin K.
A related, more powerful anti-clotting compound was synthesized and named “warfarin,” which was initially marketed as a rat poison. In 1951, a person attempting suicide with warfarin recovered fully after treatment with vitamin K, and doctors realized that this drug used in low doses might be effective for people with a tendency to clot too much.
The brand name of that drug was Coumadin, and it worked and has prolonged many lives. Naturally occurring substances have made some of the most important medicines for centuries.
Anticoagulants need to be used cautiously. Life-threatening bleeding can occur if doses are even a little too high. They are only used if the risk of a blood clot (especially in the lungs, heart or brain) is high.
Warfarin was used for many years, but has been partially supplanted by newer medicines, such as apixaban (Eliquis). The newer formulations don’t require blood testing. Still, the dose needs to be precise and personalized for you by your doctor.
There are many natural substances that can partially block the tendency to form blood clots, but few are both safe enough to use and powerful enough to substantially reduce the risk of a person with a disease that causes increased blood clotting. Most natural supplements and teas that purport to do so are not safe and effective for you to use in place of your prescription medicine.
Read the label carefully; it will tell you that the tea or supplement is not to be used to treat any medical condition. It’s not a good idea to stop your medicine without an explicit instruction from your physician and a plan for an alternative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.