Greater Johnstown Water Authority plans to solicit construction bids in January for a new water tank to replace a 130-year-old tank in Westmont Borough.
During a GJWA board meeting this week, Gibson-Thomas engineers said the project could be completed by the end of 2022.
The project will replace an underground, 102,000-gallon brick tank that was built in 1890.
The new tank would be made with steel, and it would be four times larger than the old tank.
In July, the Westmont Zoning Hearing Board granted approval for the construction of a 400,000-gallon tank that would extend 37 feet above ground.
The proposed tank’s location, a grassy recreation spot at the top of Montour Street, drew some concern from residents at that time.
However, residents’ concerns of aesthetic disruption quickly faded after the July zoning board hearing. The tank is a needed improvement, according to the GJWA.
The need for steady and consistent firefighting service has been the message the GJWA conveyed about the upgrade.
Westmont Borough Council gave final approval in November for the GJWA to move forward with the tank’s construction.
As a condition of that approval, the GJWA has agreed to pay for landscaping that would provide tree cover around the tank after construction is complete.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.