A South Fork woman was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in connection with the death of a month-and-a-half-old infant, authorities said.
Shasta Sheyrae Yatsky, 28, of the 400 block of Main Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
According to a criminal complaint, Yatsky was home with three children on Oct. 30, 2019. She told state police in Ebensburg that the children were asleep when she found one child lying unresponsive on the corner of a mattress in the living room.
Yatsky said she contacted the child’s father who was at work before dialing 911.
Troopers said when they arrived, they found the apartment in “deplorable condition with trash, cigarette butts, dirty diapers and clothing strewn in every room.”
Troopers said there was an “overwhelming odor of pet urine and feces in the apartment,” the complaint said.
Yatsky reportedly told troopers that she had smoked marijuana the previous day, the complaint said.
An autopsy performed at ForensicDX in Windber showed the child would have been placed on his stomach and the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to overlay.
“The evidence that was obtained through a very thorough investigation by the state police, in addition to the compelling scientific evidence discovered during the autopsy, clearly supported the court’s ruling that the case should be bound over,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio said.
Yatsky’s attorney Michael Filia, of Johnstown, said Dr. Lauren Huddle, a pathologist was called to testify.
“The opinion of the pathologist was that she believes that cause of death was accidental,” Filia said.
Yatsky was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of reckless endangering another person.
She is free on $100,000 unsecured bond.
