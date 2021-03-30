New COVID-19 guidance from the state has been provided for Pennsylvania schools.
The updates include new information on how to handle confirmed cases of the virus in buildings and adoption of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of three feet physical distance between masked students.
“We at the Department of Education are committed to doing all we can to create the conditions for students to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible and as safely as possible,” state Deputy Secretary for the office of elementary and secondary education at the Pennsylvania Department of Education Matthew Stem said during a briefing Tuesday.
He was joined during the virtual presentation by Wendy Braund, COVID-19 response director for Pennsylvania.
The two covered the new updates, which will take effect April 5, and provided details.
One of the newest changes is shorter time frames, in some instances, for school closures based on community transmission and number of cases.
An example provided by Braund was that a one- to two-day closure could replace three to seven days off and a shutdown of five days would be used instead of 14 days of virtual instruction.
A chart detailing the new guidance can be found at www.education.pa.gov.
“These closures, while of a shorter time frame, still allow for necessary cleaning and for public health staff to direct close contacts into quarantine,” she said.
As for the three feet of distance recommendation, that applies specifically to all elementary students and older learners in counties with “low” or “moderate” community transmission.
Those in “substantial” counties should continue to practice six feet of physical distance.
All adults in a school are instructed to do the same, and students should keep further apart when eating or in common areas such as auditoriums.
That also applies to actives such as singing or exercise, but those endeavors should be moved outdoors or to large, well-ventilated areas, according to state officials.
Braund said the new guidance is based on “real-world evidence.”
“When schools are rigorously following all the other prevention measures ... the level of transmission is not substantially different at a three foot distance between children versus six feet,” she said.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.