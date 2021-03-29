WINDBER – Miners’ Memorial Weekend won’t return this summer.
Organizers with the Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation made the decision to cancel the weekend event for the second straight year due to COVID-19 uncertainties and time constraints.
“It was a difficult decision, but a unanimous one for our board,” said Matthew Scislowicz, the foundation’s president.
“Right now, we’re at a point where COVID-19 guidelines for (outdoor) events are changing all of the time and we have to close down a state road – Graham Avenue – to hold this event. That’s something that takes several months to finalize.”
With the planned event date less than three months away and the virus still present, there were too many “unknowns” to sort through regarding the legalities and responsibilities involved with assuring the public health, safety and wellness of attendees, participants and planners, Scislowicz said.
The board’s attention is already shifting to 2022, which also happens to be the 125th anniversary of Windber’s founding date.
“This isn’t going away, and we already decided we’re going to start getting to work in July for the 2022 event,” he said.
With Windber’s 125th anniversary coming, “we want it to be the biggest and best Miners’ Memorial Day we’ve ever had,” he added.
Originally launched by Eureka in 2000 as a community parade to honor coal miners who worked and died in the region’s mines, Miners’ Memorial Weekend has grown to become a four-day festival and Windber’s largest event.
Windber Borough Councilman Jim Spinos said local officials understand the difficult choice the committee faced.
“Certainly, a lot of people are going to miss (the event) this year, but they are a volunteer group that has to take responsibility for what might or what might not happen,” Spinos said, and those risks could have legal consequences.
“Right now, it’s about watching out for the health and safety of other people. and I agree with their decision,” he said.
