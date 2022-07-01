WINDBER, Pa. – Windber kicked off its 125th anniversary on Friday with something for people of all ages.
The celebration continues Saturday and Sunday with entertainment scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days at Windber Recreation Park.
Windber Area High School graduates Matthew Bloom and Adelynn York were crowned Windber’s king and queen on Friday. The duo won the honor by essays they wrote about what growing up in Windber means to them. Along with the crown, Bloom and York won $500 scholarships funded by the Windber Area Museum.
“There’s so many hardworking and loving people in my town,” York said. “I wrote about wanting to live up to that.”
The weekend offers fun and fundraising opportunities for organizations that took a hit during periods of COVID-19 social inactivity.
The Windber Fire Department this weekend is holding beer sales, gun raffles and is also selling puzzles bearing images painted by a local artist.
Tim Layton, Windber Fire Department president, said the 125th anniversary celebration for the borough is expected to attract 15,000 people over the course of the weekend.
“This is huge for Windber Borough,” Layton said. “It’s a tight-knit community. The celebration for Windber’s 125th anniversary is not only a celebration of people who live here now, but people who’ve moved away and came back this weekend to envelop that sense of community.”
Diane McTighe, of Windber, said she and her friends enjoyed the dozens of craft vendors that set up booths at the park.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “We are enjoying ourselves.”
The entertainment scheduled for Saturday includes musical headline act Josh Gallagher.
The events leading up to Gallagher’s performance include a parade at noon that will include 220 units, said Windber 125th anniversary committee coordinator Robin Gates.
Gates said many of the activities Saturday, including a 5K run/walk and a three-on-three basketball tournament, are fundraisers for Windber Area School District extracurricular activities.
