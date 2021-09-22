Windber Borough officials have a game plan to divvy up much of their $399,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, including body cameras and an SUV for borough police, $40,000 for the fire department over two years and up to $1,000 in borough staff bonuses for their dedication through COVID-19.
As part of a move council will have on their Oct. 12 agenda for approval, the borough’s “wish list” for the federal aid also includes a police-style 2021 Interceptor for the borough codes enforcement officer, a zero-turn mower for the Public Works crew and donations to local nonprofits such as the museum, library and the Compassion House, council members said during a special meeting Wednesday.
Council spent much of their time discussing the one-time bonuses, which staff was able to confirm is permissible due to the challenges 2020 brought.
Municipal workers – in this case, borough crews – fall under the category of “essential workers,” Recovery Act guidelines show.
“While a lot of us were panic-buying ... and working from home, they stayed working. They went above and beyond to serve this community,” Council President Mike Bryan said, citing borough police, road crews and office staff.
Public Works staff, in some cases, worked sick in their plow trucks, isolating themselves from all other coworkers, to keep roads clear last winter when there was no one else to do the work, he added.
Several council colleagues indicated they support the the payments, backing a straight $1,000 bonus for each full-time worker and $500 for part-time officers and staff.
That would include a $1,000 bonus for police Chief Andrew Frear and borough office staff.
Given the challenges communities face in hiring and keeping employees, Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said the bonus will help keep morale high during these difficult times – and without having to dip into borough tax dollars to fund it.
Several council members asked questions about the need for a Police Interceptor vehicle for borough codes enforcement officer Anson Bloom.
But Furmanchik supported the move, noting it would give the borough flexibility to easily outfit the car for as a police cruiser if the need arose and borough funds were tight a few years down the road.
The car wouldn’t be equipped with a gun rack or backseat “cage,” Bloom said.
At just over $33,000, Furmanchik said the vehicle is a value through the state’s cooperative purchasing program, compared to saving several thousand dollars on a far lesser vehicle.
Among some other significant planned expenses:
• Body cameras and docking equipment: $20,480
• Ford Police Explorer: $38,835
•Windber Recration Park: $15,000
• EMA cost reimbursements, including technology upgrades and safety equipment used to respond to pandemic-related challenges in 2020.
• Library: $10,000
• Windber Area Museum: $8,000
Communities across the nation were allocated federal dollars to recoup losses and help their communities rebound from difficulties during the shutdown.
Approximately $141,513 of Windber’s total will be allocated to recoup lost tax revenue and cover other reimbursable expenses, Furmanchik said.
Council plans on bringing up its “American Rescue Plan” spending list for a vote Oct 12.
Communities have until 2024 to spend the federal funds. Borough staff indicated they plan to consult Johnstown accounting firm Wessel & Co. to verify their action plan is compliant.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
