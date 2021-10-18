WINDBER – Windber Community Building’s kitchen was heavily damaged by fire Sunday, but responders were able to douse the blaze before it spread, Windber Engine Cpt. Robert Statler said.
The accidental fire started after an item caught fire from a stove burner while staff were preparing food for a bingo game Sunday – and both staff members were able to evacuate without injury, he said.
The fire was reported at approximately 4:20 p.m., and the surrounding gym and first-floor office area suffered only smoke damage, said Statler.
Windber Fire Chief Bob Haddad said a professional cleaning company was already contacted to wipe up leftover water and soot.
Responders said the building itself should remain operable while the kitchen is offline.
But Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said the facility will remain closed for the time being until the property’s issues are addressed and an inspection can occur to assure the building is safe.
The building is owned by Windber Borough and operated through a lease by Windber Municipal Authority.
Furmanchik said insurance claims are being submitted by both the borough and municipal authority, which has property within the building.
“It was a very unfortunate, he said. “But thankfully, no one was hurt – and the building wasn’t a total loss. “We’ll work through this.”
