William Lloyd

Former President Donald Trump has torn the country apart by pushing the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. We need him in the rear view mirror.
Although the work of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is still underway, the hearings have already proven that returning Trump to power would be a disaster.
Despite what Trump says, he lost fair and square. Prior to the hearings, we knew that the courts had repeatedly and decisively rejected his efforts to overturn the election through normal legal channels. We also knew that hand recounts in several states had verified the accuracy of the voting machines questioned by Trump.
Furthermore, we knew that bipartisan majorities in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives had certified Joe Biden’s victory.
Because of the hearings, we now also know that top Republicans in the government and in Trump’s campaign told him the truth, but he refused to accept it.
First, his campaign manager warned Trump before the voting began that although the president would likely be leading as the ballots cast on Election Day were counted, Biden would narrow the gap, and possibly overtake Trump, when the mail-in ballots were counted. That prediction came true.
Unfortunately, despite the advance warning, Trump decided to turn the evaporation of his early lead into a key element of his claim the election had been rigged.
Second, when the counting of ballots was completed, Trump’s campaign manager and other top campaign operatives told Trump that he had lost.
Third, when Trump subsequently seized on conspiracy theories in an attempt to cast doubt on the election outcome, U.S. Justice Department officials, including his own attorney general, told Trump that their investigations of those theories had turned up no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election. In fact, the attorney general characterized the theories as “BS” and suggested that Trump would have had to have been detached from reality if he really believed the claims.
Fourth, Trump repeatedly pressured the Justice Department to ignore the absence of actual evidence of widespread fraud, declare the election “corrupt,” and give Congress a pretext to overturn the will of the voters.
Fifth, Trump knew that some of those who heeded his call to come to Washington on Jan. 6 were armed for combat, but he sent them to the Capitol anyway and intended to join them there.
Although it is not certain whether Trump ever believed his claims of a “stolen election,” has simply been running a scam, or is delusional, he unquestionably has misled many of his own supporters.
What happened on Jan. 6 was a direct result. Sadly, too many Trump devotees continue to rally around his bogus claims and to pressure elected Republicans and party officials to do the same.
Reasonable people can disagree about whether Trump could – or should – be criminally prosecuted, but some things are indisputable.
A 2024 Trump victory would be a green light for him to intensify his purge of Republican governmental and party officials whose loyalty to the rule of law exceeds their personal loyalty to him. Furthermore, his election would enable a renewed assault on the free press, voting rights, and the system of checks and balances.
During his four years as president, a significant minority of Republicans generally agreed with Trump’s policies but disliked his in-your-face style of politics.
Many of them also found his attempt to overturn the 2020 election to be un-American.
The message for these Republicans is a simple one: It is possible to have conservatism without Trump’s craziness. There are numerous other potential GOP candidates who are both more likely than Trump to win in 2024 and more likely to succeed in selling right-of-center ideas than Trump would be.
As president, Trump routinely staked out positions favored by only his most ardent supporters and was unwilling, or unable, to strike compromises appealing to a majority of Americans.
We can expect a repeat of that approach to governing if there is a second Trump presidency.
In short, we can expect four more years of “tweet warfare” rather than a serious effort to make progress on inflation, immigration, Russia, China, deficit spending, equal rights, and climate change.
The survival of our democracy depends on a willingness to fight vigorously for our differing points of view, but to do so within a set of rules we all agree to follow. Surely the GOP can find a 2024 candidate who fits that profile.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
