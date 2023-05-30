Checks provided for the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) for farmers’ market goods will be delayed this year, officials said.
State Department of Agriculture officials informed area counties last week that the Utah-based vendor handling the checks for income-eligible WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program recipients and residents ages 60 and older was not able to meet an initial late May timetable and that the checks are not scheduled to be shipped until June 23, according to Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson.
The program was developed by the state to encourage lower-income people to buy local, healthy fresh fruits and vegetables between June and November – while, at the same time, providing additional support to Pennsylvania farmers.
In a letter to the county, Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Assistance Director Caryn Long Earl said the program is undergoing some transition in 2023 to enable farmers to electronically deposit those checks.
“Please know that we are continuing to try to work with the vendor to expedite this process in any way possible to get the checks into your hands at the earliest possible date,” Earl wrote.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat.
