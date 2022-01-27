Dear Dr. Roach: Why does non-small cell cancer have such an unwieldy name? Why not call it “large cell lung cancer” instead? – P.R.
Answer: There are four main types of lung cancer, as well as a few rare types. Small cell cancer is a specific type of lung cancer that behaves differently from the others and represents only about 10% to 15% of lung cancers. The others – adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma – are grouped together as non-small cell lung cancer, because they tend to have similar prognoses and tumor behavior.
Surgery remains the best hope for cure in people with non-small cell lung cancer; unfortunately, it’s only an option for a minority. At the time of diagnosis, most people have a tumor that cannot be treated with surgery, and they are generally treated with medication.
In the past, therapy was guided by visual examination of the tissue, and this is still a useful way of choosing the type of medication treatment.
Increasingly, treatments are based on understanding of the types of mutations on a molecular level. The tumor cells are sampled from the patient, and the DNA is sequenced to find what mutations the tumor has.
There is an ever-growing number of new medications to target tumors with those specific mutations.
Traditional chemotherapy typically targets cancer cells by their tendency to grow faster than healthier cells, but it has well-known toxicities. Newer treatments have the potential not only for more success, but for much less toxicity. This can lead to a longer and better- quality life for a person with lung cancer that cannot be removed surgically.
