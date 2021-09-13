Dear Dr. Roach: We know COVID-19 came from Wuhan, China. Where are the delta and other variants coming from? – D.B.
Answer: COVID-19 was first described in Wuhan, China, although the exact mechanism of how the virus that causes COVID-19 (called SARS-CoV-2) came to infect humans is not known. Most authorities believe it evolved from a bat coronavirus.
Viruses infect cells and “tell” them to start creating large numbers of viruses using the virus’s own RNA. The mechanism to copy the RNA over and over again is not perfect, and errors – called mutations – lead to different variants of the viruses. Some of these lead to no significant change; others have adverse results for the virus. However, a few variants have accumulated mutations that lead them to be able to spread more quickly.
The “variants of concern” get a Greek letter designation. Currently, alpha (also called B.1.1.7, first isolated in the U.K. in late 2020) and delta (B.1.617.2, first isolated in India in December 2020) have been found to be more transmissible. All variants, as far as we know, are viral mutants from the original Wuhan outbreak.
Because of the large number of people infected worldwide, the sheer number of viruses being replicated makes it likely that more worrisome variants will continue to accrue, and public health officials worry that new variants may be even more transmissible, more deadly, or able to escape the immunity gained by survivors of earlier infections, as well as those who took the vaccine. Thus far, available vaccines still are highly effective against alpha, delta and the other known variants of concern.
Dear Dr. Roach: For some years, I have been experiencing pain and numbness in the first two fingers and thumb of both hands.
I have mentioned it to my doctors and have gotten no answers.
Lately the same thing is starting on the last two fingers of my right hand. I have been diabetic for more than 20 years. – J.K.
Answer: The location in the hands is highly suggestive of carpal tunnel syndrome. Many people also notice that part of the ring finger may also have pain or numbness. Diabetes is a known risk factor for development of carpal tunnel syndrome.
A physical exam can often make the diagnosis with reasonable accuracy. A test of the nerves (EMG and nerve conduction test) may be necessary if the diagnosis is uncertain or if surgery is considered. For mild cases, conservative treatment with anti-inflammatories, a wrist splint or an injection can be effective. If hand strength is affected or if nonsurgical treatment is ineffective, then surgery can be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.