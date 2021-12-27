Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 79-year-old woman with osteoporosis. My doctor has prescribed alendronate (Fosamax) for me. My understanding was that this medication was to prevent a hip fracture, but she now says that it will also strengthen other bones in my body, including those in my back. Is this true? – C.M.
Answer: Alendronate and similar medicines are the most used initial treatment for osteoporosis, a condition of loss of bone and bone strength. Although, we often focus on hip fractures, which are associated with increased risk of death, vertebral fractures are more common, and cause a great deal of pain and reduce the quality of life.
Your doctor is correct that when properly used – meaning, both in the right patient and for the right length of time – Fosamax and other medicines reduce the risk of both hip and spine fractures.
Part of the reason these drugs have gotten an undeservedly bad reputation is that they have not always been used correctly. Doctors who are not expert in treatment of osteoporosis have sometimes prescribed these drugs for women and men who do not have osteoporosis, but only low bone density, and for those who are not at a high risk for fracture. If a drug has little potential for benefit, then even a small risk of harm leads to the drug being worse than useless.
Further, this is not a drug that a person normally stays on the rest of their life. Most commonly, a person is on it for three to five years before a thoughtful reevaluation of the continuing need for the medicine. Staying on the medicine too long leads to risk for a different kind of fracture, called an atypical femur fracture.
The fact that the medication can be misused is not a reason to avoid it. Women and men at high risk for fracture due to osteoporosis and other risk factors benefit from the reduced risk of hip and spine fractures with low risk of adverse events.
Dear Dr. Roach: My toes on both feet feel cold and numb.
What could be causing them to feel that way? – C.C.
Answer: A noninvasive circulation test, such as an ultrasound arterial brachial index, is appropriate to do in a person with cold feet, if the person is older or has other risk factors for blockages in the arteries.
Most of my patients with numbness in their feet are concerned that they have a circulation problem, but it is more likely to be a nerve problem. There are several types of neuropathies – that’s a general term for conditions affecting the peripheral nerves – but when it is on both feet I would be concerned about the neuropathy from diabetes or from vitamin B12 deficiency, although there are many other possibilities.
The first place to start is your regular doctor for an exam. A careful physical exam can usually point your doctor toward the right diagnosis, but sometimes more sophisticated tests are needed.
