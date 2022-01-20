Dear Dr. Roach: Is COVID-19 infection a cause of heart block? I recently had a complete heart block, tested positive in the ER for COVID-19 (symptomless and post-vaccine), and was fitted with a permanent pacemaker. I’m 63, female, in good health except for a luckily nonsevere, 10-year diagnosis of Sjogren’s syndrome.
My cardiologist doesn’t think the heart block is due to COVID-19, but I’ve seen articles in Medline reporting cases of heart block during COVID-19 infection. Is it too early in the disease’s research to know for sure? – B.J.S.
Answer: Heart block is a condition where the electrical impulse from the top chambers of the heart to the bottom are completely blocked. I found case reports and a case series of people developing heart block while in the hospital with COVID-19 infection.
In the case series, all three patients were severely ill – rhythm problems can happen in people with critical illness from any cause – and all cases of heart block recovered without need for pacemaker. In a larger series of 700 COVID-19 patients monitored for rhythm problems, none developed heart block.
While it is plausible the COVID-19 infection may have caused your heart block, this complication seems to be uncommon.
It may also be that it just happened to occur (or at least was noticed) at the same time you had an asymptomatic case of COVID-19.
There are case reports of heart block developing in people with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that particularly affects the cells that produce saliva and tears.
It’s possible that it was the Sjogren’s, not COVID-19, that caused the permanent heart block.
