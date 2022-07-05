Dear Dr. Roach: My girlfriend had a routine gynecological exam and a colposcopy, and was positive for HPV 6 and had something called CIN1. She was told to come back in a year. Do I need to worry about this? – P.A.A.
Answer: There are many different subtypes of the human papillomavirus, some of which can cause cervical cancer. (HPV 16 and HPV 18 together account for 70% of cervical cancer.) The type she has (HPV 6) is one of the most common for genital warts, and warts on other body parts as well. It can cause CIN1, which is low-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, but it does not cause high-grade lesions (CIN2 and CIN3) or cervical cancer.
The vast majority of women who get HPV 6 are able to clear the infection within one year.
As her sexual partner, you are at risk for developing a genital wart. The high-risk forms of HPV, such as HPV 16, can definitely cause serious disease in men, and can even lead to penile cancer, as well as head and neck cancer. Since HPV 6 does not cause these cancers, you are not at risk for these very dangerous complications from this particular HPV infection.
I would still recommend you use protection, especially condoms, for any sexual activity.
You also might consider getting the HPV vaccine, which protects both men and women from serious disease associated with the virus.
The vaccine is given through age 45 or in any age for a person with immune deficiency. Even though the vaccine works primarily against HPV types 16 and 18, it is also effective against type 6 and 11, which cause most genital warts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.