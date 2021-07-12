Dear Dr. Roach: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick, which drew blood. Yesterday, I was given just two 100-milligrams doxycycline caps to be taken together with a meal and instructions to “continue the observation of any symptoms.” It does not seem sufficient to me. Last year, when I was bitten, I received a two-week course of the antibiotic. I am concerned that pathogens will not be completely eradicated after just one dose. Is this treatment new? What is your opinion? – K.O.
Answer: Where I practice, the prevalence of Lyme disease is high, and using medication to prevent Lyme disease following a tick removal has been shown to be effective. Ideally, the tick should be positively identified as Ixodes scapularis (or I. pacificus on the western coast of North America), the black-legged tick that transmits Lyme disease. Only engorged nymphal ticks transmit the disease. This usually requires a tick to be attached to a person greater than 36 hours.
When used within 72 hours of removing the tick, 200 milligrams of doxycycline was about 90% effective in preventing Lyme disease. The longer course, which is used for an established infection, is usually not necessary when treatment is started in such an early stage. Unfortunately, breakthrough infections can occur, although the risk is very low, 0.4% of subjects in the study. Continued vigilance, as you were instructed, is appropriate.
In areas of the country with lower rates of Lyme disease, prophylaxis (treatment to prevent disease) will be of less benefit. However, it is my experience that many people are willing to take the medication. Its expense is low, and the side effects are usually mild (occasionally nausea or even vomiting).
It can be hard to spot a nymph Ixodes tick. They are small, about the size of a poppy seed. Most often, the bites that lead to Lyme disease are undiscovered, and the tick falls off after four to five days. A good strategy for prevention is a careful tick check after possible exposure (hikes or even gardening in areas with deer). Removal of ticks within 24 hours is very effective, and since there’s no medication, there are no medication side effects.
A new Lyme disease vaccine is in clinical trials.
Dear Dr. Roach: The blood bank nurses have a hard time finding a vein in either arm almost every time I go to donate platelets. I drink a lot of water the day before and 16 ounces the day of, but no luck. Is there anything I can do to make my veins easier to find? Does weight have anything to do with it? – N.K.
Answer: In addition to the fluid intake, keeping the arm warm makes the veins more prominent. Keeping the arm down (below your heart) for a good while may also help.
People who are overweight sometimes have veins that are harder to find, but that’s not always the case.
