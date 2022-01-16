Dear Dr. Roach: I suffer from frequent allergic sneezing and coughing. Every day I seem to sneeze and sniffle. A daily Zyrtec controls the symptoms, but I am reluctant to take it daily as I understand it is an anticholinergic and continual use can have cognitive effects and cause other issues. I also have friends who use ipratropium every day for the same symptoms and who likely face the same risks. My question is, Which is worse for one’s body: a daily medication like these or daily allergic reactions? I find it a hard trade off to make. – LK
Answer: Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical that nerve cells make and release to signal muscles to contract. Anticholinergic drugs are used deliberately when there is a condition of overstimulation of muscles. One of the best examples is in treating an overactive bladder. Some of the medications used for overactive bladder are among the strongest anticholinergics.
However, drugs used for other conditions may have anticholinergic properties that are separate from their intended mechanism of action. The three most important classes in this category are older antidepressants (such as amitriptyline), older antipsychotic medications (such as thioridazine), and older antihistamines (such as diphenhydramine, brand name Benadryl). These have been the subject of concern, as some studies have suggested that long-term use of these drugs among people older than 65, particularly at higher dose or in combination with other medicines may increase the risk of developing dementia.
Stopping these drugs has been shown to decrease the dementia risk.
Cetirizine (Zyrtec) has low anticholinergic properties, and is thought to be at lower risk than the older drugs. Ipratropium nasal spray is also anticholinergic; however, very little is absorbed into the body. Neither Zyrtec nor ipratropium nasal spray are likely to significantly increase risk of dementia, nor of other anticholinergic side effects, such as blurry vision, constipation or fast heart rate. In my opinion, the improvement of quality of life by relieving symptoms is worth the risk, since the risk is presently thought to be small or even negligible. However, this is an active area of research I am watching closely.
Dear Dr. Roach: A recent column on urinary tract infections did not mention cranberry juice. I used to have this painful problem, but not anymore. What cured me was replacing my daily orange juice with cranberry juice. I hope this can help others with this problem. – J.R.
Answer: Some studies have shown a benefit in reduction of urine infections by drinking cranberry juice or by taking cranberry capsules. Cranberries contain a substance that blocks bacteria from sticking to the wall of the bladder.
However, systemic reviews of all the available studies have concluded that there isn’t strong enough evidence to recommend cranberry juice for prevention of urine infections.
Even so, I have had patients like you who have had relief.
The only downside is that most cranberry juices have a fair amount of sugar; otherwise, cranberry juice is safe.
