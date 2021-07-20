Dear Dr. Roach: About two or three months ago, I got a cracking sound in my right ear, and it hurts off and on. This happens several times a day, both day and night. I saw my doctor, who said it was nothing. He told me to take Sudafed two times every 24 hours. It does let up when I take it. Can you help ease my mind? – M.M.
Answer: The two things that first come to my mind with a cracking noise in the ear with discomfort is something in the ear canal, such as dried wax, or a problem with the Eustachian tube.
An exam should have shown wax in the ear, so I think the problem is the Eustachian tube, which connects the middle ear with the back of the throat to maintain equal pressure. The equalization of pressure is sometimes accompanied by a popping sensation, often with a yawn or other wide opening of the mouth, followed by improved hearing. If the Eustachian tube doesn’t work right, the pressures don’t equalize and there can be a pressure sensation in the ear that isn’t relieved.
The Eustachian tube can be blocked by allergies or a cold, and pseudoephedrine or another decongestant is an effective treatment. Antihistamines can also be tried, and might be especially useful in people with high blood pressure or those sensitive to decongestants.
If symptoms are going away, you can be easy in your mind, but if not, it’s worth another trip to your regular doctor or maybe an ear, nose and throat specialist. There are other possible causes, such as TMJ disorders.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a 78-year-old female and sometimes have a burning sensation when I urinate, usually at night. It seems to be when I drink less water. Why is this happening now, and hasn’t happened in the past? – P.P.L.
Answer: Although a urinary tract infection is the first thing to think about, highly concentrated urine – what happens when you haven’t been drinking a lot of fluids – is irritating to the lining of the urethra.
Since men have a much longer urethra than women, this phenomenon is quite frequent in men. But discomfort when urinating isn’t restricted to men. It can be made worse when a person drinks even less, sometimes without being aware they are doing do, in order to urinate less and thus avoid discomfort. Treatment is to dilute the urine so it isn’t irritating, by drinking enough water.
In older women, the lining of the urethra may become thinned due to loss of estrogen. This also predisposes a woman to urine infections. The vulva and vagina may also be affected, leading to irritation and sometimes painful intercourse. One common treatment is topical estrogen cream.
