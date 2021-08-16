Dear Dr. Roach: Please explain the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? I know they are both helpful for the digestive system, but I’m not sure why. – A.B.
Answer: Prebiotics are nondigestible food ingredients, such as fiber, that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines. Probiotics are the healthy organisms themselves, such as Lactobacillus and others.
The proposed benefits include treatment and prevention of allergic disease, treatment of several intestinal diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and infectious diarrhea, and alleviating symptoms of depression. However, the purported benefits of prebiotics and probiotics have not been proven to the point of consensus among experts.
Our understanding of the microflora of the gut is really in its infancy. While I believe there are potential benefits in people with particular medical conditions, it is not yet clear which conditions they should be used for nor which specific products to use.
More importantly, many people use both prebiotics and probiotics in absence of any disease or symptoms. I do not recommend this, as there is no convincing evidence that they are effective at preventing disease.
A healthy diet contains foods that contain prebiotics, and may contain probiotics as well, in the case of yogurt and other foods with active healthy bacteria.
Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a 58-year-old woman. My coronary artery calcium score was 69. Can this be treated? I learned that people with a high calcium score will likely have cancer. – N.W.
Answer: The coronary artery calcium score is obtained by a special CT scan of the heart, looking for calcium deposits in the blood vessels to the heart. This is strong evidence for atherosclerosis, the cause of the blockages in the arteries that can lead to a heart attack.
In people with coronary artery calcium by the scan, we strongly consider treatment to prevent heart attack. That’s the major reason for getting a calcium score.
You are correct that there is an association with cancer as well.
Those with a very high calcium score are more likely to be diagnosed with some cancers, especially colon and lung cancer. The reason for this is uncertain. It may be that coronary disease and cancers share some risk factors (such as smoking). However, at the relatively low calcium score you have, the association for cancer is very low.
You should be sure to have your age-appropriate screening, including screening for breast and colon cancer, and should discuss lung cancer screening if you have been a smoker. A plant-based diet and regular exercise will reduce your risk of both cancer and heart disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.