Westmont Borough Planning Commission moved plans forward on Tuesday for renovating Westmont Hilltop School District’s sports stadium.
Superintendent Tom Mitchell said he hopes stadium construction can begin in a few weeks.
“This project should have been done years ago,” Mitchell said, after the planning commission approved the district’s plans.
The school district has capped the construction budget at $7.5 million for the project.
The new stadium will have running water and bathrooms, entrances and seating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and lights for night games.
Plans also include a new track and playground, which the planning commission highlighted as features that would be heavily used by the borough’s residents.
The planning commission unanimously approved the school district’s land development and land acquisition plans for the stadium project presented Tuesday by H.F. Lenz Co. project engineer Julian Beglin at the Luzerne Street Westmont Borough building.
The land acquisition involves 1.4 acres donated by the Beth Shalom Congregation at 700 Indiana St., less than half a mile from the stadium on Diamond Boulevard.
That piece of land is slated to be the site of a stormwater basin – an important feature that benefits Beth Shalom as well as roads in the local area, Beglin said.
With the additional land, the whole school-owned area would be a total of about 11 acres, Beglin said. The plan to develop that involves construction of the stadium, grandstand, playground and ADA-compliant entrances and seating.
With a change from grass to artificial turf, the stadium plans include a system of pipes under the field to capture water, Beglin said.
The pipes under the field and the new stormwater basin would slow the flow of water, eliminating it from pooling at the Beth Shalom Congregation and preventing erosion of Menoher boulevard, he said.
Commission members Brian Chirillo, Joseph Nibert, Charles St. Clair, David Santa, Toni Callahan and Carl Swank were present for the vote. Chris Foster was absent.
“This is a great thing for the community,” Santa said.
With approval from the planning commission, the plans now must be approved by the Westmont Borough Council.
The borough zoning hearing board has already approved variances for the height of stadium lights and a press box.
Beglin said if all the pieces fall into place for construction to begin this fall, then he anticipates the project would be completed in August.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
