A Westmont man has been charged with assaulting two children last year in Ferndale.
Michael James Rummel, 35, of the 1800 block of Bucknell Avenue, was awaiting trial on similar charges from incidents in 2019, Cambria County court documents show.
In the latest incident, Ferndale police were called to review video interviews of a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.
The interviews were conducted at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center by a specially trained employee, according to a criminal complaint filed with District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
The children told the interviewer that Rummel choked the girl and punched her and then pushed the boy’s face into the sidewalk, court papers say.
They also said Rummel would leave them alone for days without enough food.
Rummel was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment, five misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three summary counts of harassment.
He was taken to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bond.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
