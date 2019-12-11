Westmont Hilltop High School will host “Tea & Cookies with Santa” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, in the school’s Knowledge Commons.
The holiday event, sponsored by the Hilltop Action Team, will feature pictures with Santa, Christmas-themed games, face painting, cookie decorating, a 50/50 raffle, and an adult ugly sweater contest.
Refreshments, sandwiches and more will also be available for purchase.
The event is $5 per child and free for adults.
