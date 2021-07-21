Westmont Borough Council has promoted treasurer Melissa Millard to borough administrator.
Millard succeeds Alex Ashcom, who is set to begin a new job Aug. 2 as Johnstown’s assistant city manager.
Originally from Panama City, Florida, Millard sold an automotive parts distribution company she owned to move to Johnstown after meeting her husband, Branden, in 2006.
Her career in local government began in 2018 with South Fork Borough. She subsequently began working for Westmont Borough in October of 2019.
“As borough administrator, I’ll be responsible for looking out for the best interests of borough residents,” she said. “My number one priority is having an open-door policy for residents of this borough. I’d like for residents to be more informed about what is going on. For example, if someone stands up at a council meeting and asks when their street is going to be paved, we should be able to tell them.”
Millard said her new role will also entail searching for more grants to fund borough projects.
“I am looking forward to it,” she said.
Councilman Marc McCall said Millard’s experience makes her a natural fit for the job.
“With her entrepreneurial experience and experience with local government, it will be a smooth transition,” he said. “She’s been thoughtful, detail-oriented, great at customer service and thorough in her position as treasurer. Now as administrator, she will put us in a good spot as the borough focuses on the future.”
After promoting Millard during a regular meeting July 13, the council unanimously approved the hire of Veronica Burket to fill the treasurer post that Millard formerly held.
Burket’s work history, the council said, includes employment at the Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.