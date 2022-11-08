JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Borough Council adopted a proposed budget with no tax increase for the 2023 fiscal year.
The council’s $2.8 million proposed spending plan, approved Tuesday, will be advertised and publicly displayed for 30 days at the borough office, 1000 Luzerne St.
After that period of public review, the council plans to take a final vote on the budget in December.
The proposed expenditures in the budget are lower than revenues, so the borough anticipates a $74,600 surplus that would be applied to the borough’s capital reserve fund at the end of the year.
“It’s always good to pass a budget with no tax increase,” Council President Marc McCall said.
However, there are one-time budgetary windfalls – federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding and money from an asset sale of the borough’s sanitary sewer system – that will help to boost revenues in 2023.
Thinking beyond next year when those revenues expire, McCall said the council should work to identify budgetary expenses that can be further lowered and services that can be delivered more efficiently.
“We are going to work to manage this budget, save where we can, collaborate more with other communities so we can find more cost efficiencies and provide more effective services,” McCall said.
Preliminary approval of the proposed budget was unanimous Tuesday with votes from McCall, William Hargreaves, Christopher DelSignore and Thomas Gramling. Don Hall and Bill Stasko were absent. There’s also a seat on council open because of the resignation of Gordon Smith, whom has moved outside the county.
The council has received five applications and will not be accepting any more applications to fill Smith’s seat.
“We have five good candidates,” McCall said. “It’s a great position to be in.”
The candidates are Chad Miller, Tim McIlwain, James Mirabile, David Crichton and Ed Dreikorn.
Miller, a Johnstown Police Department captain, attended the meeting Tuesday and sat among members of the public.
The council is reviewing the candidates’ applications and will appoint one of them to join the council in December, McCall said.
The chosen candidate will finish the remaining three years of Smith’s term and then be subject to reelection, council solicitor Michael Parrish Jr. said.
The council on Tuesday also discussed stormwater sewer repairs in anticipation of a state mandate requiring all municipalities to address stormwater issues.
McCall said in the short term, the council is preparing to renew its MS4 permit – a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection permit that allows municipalities to discharge stormwater through a sewer system.
The borough’s contracted EADS Group engineer, Brandon Palmer, is working to secure the required permit.
In addition, the council is preparing for long-term stormwater project by prioritizing areas for repair and identifying potential funding sources.
“We are going after substantial grants,” McCall said.
