JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s been a long and costly path to the completion of Westmont Borough’s sanitary sewer project.
But a municipal authority, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, has made a $2 million offer to buy the borough’s sewer system and assume remaining financial obligations.
The GJWA requested a formal statement of interest from the council, approved at a public meeting, before taking the next step toward a sale.
The borough council is in agreement that it should sell; however, it voted on Monday to get an appraisal of the system and keep open the option to sell to another company.
Ordered by the Department of Environmental Protection in 2016, the borough’s sewer project was to eliminate storm water from infiltrating sewage pipes.
Other municipalities were mandated to correct their systems, too, but Westmont’s project was complicated by work delays and a subsequent lawsuit with its initial sewer contractor.
As a result of an arbitration hearing, the borough council was ordered in 2020 to pay the contractor a $2 million settlement that depleted its sewer fund reserves.
Now, with the project nearly complete, the borough’s engineers warned the council in December that it could expect construction change orders estimated at more than $400,000. Beyond that, additional costs will likely be incurred as the new system is still expected to fail DEP standards.
Facing those financial hits, the Westmont council increased residents’ sewer rates in December.
That increase would remain intact with a sale to the GJWA, but customers wouldn’t have to worry about sewer-bill increases for the next few years, borough councilman Don Hall said.
“They will give us a four-year rate freeze on our rates, and I was told would not likely go up after that because they would not enter into this deal if there was not a positive cash flow for them,” Hall said.
Through a consolidation of Westmont’s sewer system with Johnstown’s, the GJWA would continue to work toward its goal of providing the best possible water and wastewater service to its customers, GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr said in an emailed statement to The Tribune-Democrat.
“The GJWA is well-positioned to manage the remaining repairs that are needed to eliminate storm water from entering the system at the lowest possible cost,” Kerr said. “Keeping the cost of construction down directly effects the ability to keep rates low.”
The GJWA would also assume responsibility for the borough’s $15 million PennVEST loan used for the project, Hall said.
Additionally, Westmont Borough would have continued input in the operations and rates of the GJWA system through the three board appointments from the borough.
The GJWA is managed by RDM Johnstown LLC and is owned by Westmont, Johnstown and Southmont. Its board of directors is composed of representatives from each municipality.
Hall represents Westmont on the GJWA board. He relayed the offer on Monday to the Westmont council during its first regular meeting of the year at the borough’s Luzerne Street building.
“The water authority is willing to offer $2 million cash; they will absorb our PennVEST loan; they will set money aside to complete work that our first project engineers did not complete or did not complete correctly; and they will assume responsibility for making sure we pass DEP standards (for sewage output),” Hall said.
Upon recommendation of borough solicitor Michael Parrish, the council majority decided to get an appraisal of the system prior to accepting the deal from the GJWA.
No competitive bid is required to sell the sewer lines in this case because it would be a transaction between a municipality and municipal authority, Parrish said.
“But it makes sense to hold a meeting so people can ask questions,” he said. “I recommend you do everything in your power to ensure public is fully appraised, and that you are getting fair market values. And how you do that is to get an appraisal of the system.”
With a 4-2 vote and one abstention, the council decided to reserve taking action on the GJWA’s offer until the borough’s solicitor and engineer determine a means of appraising the sewer system.
Council members Gordon Smith, William Hargreaves, William Stasko and Marc McCall voted for reserving action until an appraisal is obtained.
Hall, who is also a member of the GJWA board, abstained from the vote.
Chris DelSignore and Thomas Gramling voted against reserving action on the offer.
DelSignore said he was concerned that exploring deals with other entities would sour the offer made by the GJWA.
Smith said the GJWA’s offer may be the best available, but it would be wise of the board to get an appraisal.
“We should sell (the system),” he said. “As a fiduciary, I want to make sure we get a fair value.”
