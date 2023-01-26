Dustin “Dusty” Weir’s ascent to the role of acting Somerset County sheriff was a sudden one.
As the county’s chief deputy, he was next in line after Sheriff Brad Cramer died suddenly in 2021.
But it’s a role Weir said his 23 years of law enforcement experience have been prepared him for as he seeks election to the seat in the upcoming 2023 primary election.
Weir, a Stoystown-area resident and Somerset County native, has protected community streets as a police officer, Somerset County’s jail as a corrections officer and more recently county facilities, working his way up from deputy to sergeant to acting sheriff.
A 1998 Johnstown Police Academy graduate, he’s worked for the county’s three previous sheriffs since 2000.
“I started at the bottom, and everything since that day prepared me for this,” Weir said Thursday.
He was promoted to sergeant by then-Sheriff John Mankey and became the county’s first chief deputy.
“They really showed me the ropes – what I needed to know from an administrative perspective to handle all of the other details about this job,” he said.
Weir, as both acting sheriff and chief deputy, has had to handle a staff shortage the past 18 months. His office’s duties include protecting the courthouse, bringing inmates into the building and occasionally providing security for high-profile district court hearings.
In recent months, Weir has been vocal about getting wages raised for incoming deputies to enable the department to fill those gaps – a move that was approved earlier this month by the Somerset County Salary Board.
Weir’s office also includes trained members of a mounted posse and search-and rescue team, when emergencies call for it. He’s also a member of the Somerset County Drug Task Force, which also includes detectives and local municipal police officers.
Off-duty, Weir has also worked as a state constable and is certified as a firearms instructor.
Weir described himself as a staunch Second Amendment supporter who continues to organize and promote free handgun safety courses for the public each year.
He’s also a member of his hometown fire company, Stoystown Volunteer Fire Department.
On weekends, he often works as a licensed auctioneer.
Weir is a registered Republican and the first county resident in either party to announce intentions for the seat.
