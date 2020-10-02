Pennsylvania was named one of the safest states in the country for reopening schools by financial advisory site WalletHub this week.
The state took third place out of 50 based on “15 key metrics.”
“Our data set includes such things as the number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public-school class size, and the ratio of students to school nurses,” the website states.
Other methodology used for these rankings included risk of infection and health and financial infrastructure.
All of the states were graded out of a 100-point scale.
Vermont claimed the top spot with a score of 80.48, infection risk of one and health and financial infrastructure rating of one. Maine was close behind with a total score of 74.65, infrastructure rating of four and risk of infection rating of two.
Pennsylvania’s score is 69.66 and the commonwealth holds a six in both infection risk and infrastructure.
The least safest state is Mississippi, which is preceded by South Carolina and Arkansas, according to the list.
WalletHub goes on to compare other variables such as fewest novel coronavirus cases in the last seven days compared to the most and the lowest number of students K-12 using public school transportation to the most.
Pennsylvania didn’t rank much among these qualifications, although the state was listed in the “Lowest share of children living in crowded housing” category.
To reinforce the findings, WalletHub also polled a “panel of experts” with questions regarding the state of education in the country and best strategies for reopening.
Many focused on the need of schools to work closely with public health experts and balance the benefits of in-person instruction versus the risk of the pandemic.
Angela S. Farmer, an assistant clinical professor of honors education at Mississippi University State University, told the website a one-size-fits-all approach for students is unachievable.
“When one imagines the biggest challenge faced by schools as they embrace the return of face-to-face instruction, perhaps it is important to recognize that schools need to change their approach to compulsory education,” she said.
Bryan Ripley Crandall, a Connecticut Writing Project-Fairfield director and assistant professor at Fairfield University, remarked that flexibility and a willingness to adapt quickly are necessary for the return.
“The best reopening strategies I’ve seen have been those where leaders communicate much, maintain honesty and remain open to changing information,” Crandall said.
“Like everyone in the world, we are up against the unknown and as an educated profession, keeping our eyes on science, what we are hearing from health care professionals and what our states feel is appropriate.”
