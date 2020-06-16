By Independence Day, a soaring red, white and blue American bald eagle will be emblazoned on the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial's outside wall.
The national symbol will be the centerpiece of a 46-foot by 24-foot mural being painted by professional artist Stacie Krupa, a Cambria County native who lives in Florida.
“To me, the American bald eagle is just so iconic,” Krupa said during an interview on Tuesday, her fourth day of painting. “The red, white and blue, it all fits the War Memorial. He's just going to be flying out over the city.
"And it's feel-good. There are lots of positive things that are going on in Johnstown. I wanted it to be a positive, energetic, fun feeling. Patriotic, of course.”
Her painting will greet drivers coming into Johnstown via the Route 56 bypass.
“This will be something to attract your attention,” said Marty Kuhar, who chairs the War Memorial Authority's Veterans Committee.
Other images will include the historic Iwo Jima flag raising in which Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Strank, a Franklin Borough resident, participated, and a medallion recognizing the branches of the United States military.
Honoring veterans was one of Krupa's main goals in creating the mural.
“For me, I very proud of the veterans,” Krupa said. “I'm very patriotic. I know if it wasn't for the military, and all their efforts, all the veterans, I would not be able to be creative. It's because of them, I'm able to do what I do. And I know that.
"There's no limitations on my ability to be creative, and that's because of the veterans.”
The process to get the mural painted has been going on for years through the collaboration of Krupa, the War Memorial, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and sponsors, who have funded the work.
The painting is expected to take about three to four weeks to complete.
