Here are the warning signs of ovarian cancer:

  • Those experiencing vaginal bleeding or discharge that is not normal for the patient should seek medical help immediately.

If any of the following symptoms persist for two week, a woman should see her doctor.

  • Pain or pressure in the pelvic area.
  • Abdominal or back pain.
  • Bloating.
  • Feeling full too quickly, or difficulty eating.
  • A change in your bathroom habits, such as more frequent or urgent need to urinate or constipation.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

