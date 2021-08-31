Here are the warning signs of ovarian cancer:
- Those experiencing vaginal bleeding or discharge that is not normal for the patient should seek medical help immediately.
If any of the following symptoms persist for two week, a woman should see her doctor.
- Pain or pressure in the pelvic area.
- Abdominal or back pain.
- Bloating.
- Feeling full too quickly, or difficulty eating.
- A change in your bathroom habits, such as more frequent or urgent need to urinate or constipation.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
