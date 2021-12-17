When Ashton Horner and Madison Wiesheier saw a video of the decorated 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, they knew wanted to attend the Holiday on Ice event on Friday EVENING.
“It’s better than expected,” Horner said.
Wiesheier agreed, adding that she loved seeing the live reindeer from Spruce Run Farm in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.
The couple are hockey fans and enjoy skating, so the event was perfect for them.
Horner said they also enjoy looking at Christmas lights, and the way the War Memorial was decorated emulated that atmosphere.
Strands of glowing bulbs were hung throughout the arena, with one corner dedicated to visits with Santa Claus.
Live music set the mood, and there was an inflatable Santa, a snowman and a Christmas tree set up in the middle of the rink.
People of all ages zipped back and forth while some clung desperately to chairs for support – all smiling or laughing.
Others took a break and sat in the hall, where they shared some food from the concession stand.
“This is a community building, and we want to do things for the community,” arena organizer Ashley Miller said.
She was excited to see the number of people who turned out for the event and noted that, after the family skate ended at 8 p.m., a teen skate would run from 9 to 11 p.m. and there would be more skating opportunities throughout the weekend.
Miller said Johnstown is a huge hockey community, so those at the local rink want to give the residents more chances to get out on the ice.
With the success of this year’s event, they’re looking to add more skating sessions next year.
One family who was excited to attend the event was Kimberly and Kevin Wess, who brought their son, Peyton, and daughter, Kensington.
“They really wanted to go ice skating, and they’ve been asking,” Kimberly Wess said about her children.
When she found out about the holiday event, she knew it’d be the perfect opportunity to grant her son and daughter’s wish and was not disappointed.
“It looks awesome,” she said about the decorations.
Stephanie and Bill Payer had the same idea and brought their 6-year-old son, Nolan, along.
“It’s a good event to get the family out,” Stephanie Payer said.
The first stop on that family’s trip was to the reindeer.
Nolan’s eyes lit up when he got to pet the animal.
“I liked it,” he said afterward. “It’s soft.”
Nolan was also excited to hit the ice.
He plays hockey at 1st Summit and loves skating.
Bill Payer said he was glad that things are opening up again and that activities, such as Holiday on Ice, are good for the community.
A family skate will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with a teen skate from 9 to 11 p.m. Another family event will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the Skating Club of Johnstown’s Christmas show at 3 p.m.
Skate rentals are available at the arena.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
