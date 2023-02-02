SOMERSET – Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker is seeking a third term in office.
Over his eight years as commissioner, the board has kept taxes unchanged, pursued a multi-county authority to improve broadband nternet in remote areas, advanced one section of U.S. Route 219 and secured support to build the final stretch.
It’s part of a list of efforts Walker said he wants to usher across the finish line.
“It’s about resolving issues, creating possibilities and bettering our county so we, as a community, can grow and prosper,” Walker said of his role as commissioner.
As a commissioner, Walker has looked outside the county when needed to find ways to solve challenging problems, he said.
One involved a highway project that thwarted previous commissioners for decades.
Three years ago, the county hired firms to lobby Washington, D.C., lawmakers to ensure the highway wasn’t left out of a federal infrastructure bill that eventually became law in late 2021. Funding is now in place to develop the final design and secure right-of-ways for Route 219.
And last year, Somerset County voted to join Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties, among others, to study the needs and costs to develop a fiber optic “ring” that would enable providers to deliver high-speed internet throughout their rural terrain.
“One thing I learned in my days as a township supervisor is that you can’t move any project forward on your own. It takes a village,” Walker said. “It takes the relationships you’ve built over time ... and if you don’t have the answer, you have to find someone who does.”
Walker described the network of relationships he’s built locally and across the state as an asset for the county.
The Stonycreek Township native pledged to provide “consistency and stability” to move Somerset County forward – including the important daily duties that don’t always receive headlines.
“I will continue to monitor the budget, promote the building of infrastructures ... and work with and develop relationships with state and federal legislatures to be able to better our county,” he said.
He cited the September 11 National Memorial Trail and the Somerset Lake project among other key projects he’s supporting – as well as partnerships with Somerset County Drug Free Communities, UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes and the Single County Authority to battle the opioid crisis through education, prevention and recovery programs.
Walker serves on the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Board, chairs the Somerset County Child Advocacy Board, serves as vice chair of Alleghenies Broadband Inc. and is a Somerset County Chamber of Commerce board member.
“My time spent means much more to me than just a job and a title,” he said. “It is something I wholeheartedly enjoy and love doing.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
