When Johnstown Area Regional Industries came knocking at the door of the Johnstown Area Housing Authority to ask for residents who may need job training, Mike Alberts, the housing authority’s executive director, said he didn’t hesitate.
“We said we will help,” he said. “It’s a new partnership. It’s a no-brainer to work with JARI and CareerLink on job referral and training services. I’m all about bringing services to the people who live in our properties, because a lot of time our residents have transportation issues.”
The Johnstown Housing Authority is advertising JARI’s computer-support specialist training class conducted at Penn Highlands Community College.
As the region’s employers scramble to find workers to fill open jobs, agencies are looking to train under-employed people in Johnstown.
“We are hoping – we are expecting – this will become a long-term succession of programs after the support specialist training,” Alberts said.
In the long term, such opportunities would send more residents into employment and on a path to become self-sufficient and buy their own homes, Alberts said.
The program is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s approval of JARI’s Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit (NAP) application for $117,500.
Contributions from four businesses will be used to provide a no-cost, 10-month, computer support specialist program for 15 eligible unemployed or underemployed residents living in the City of Johnstown. The training also provides 29 free college credits toward an associate degree.
‘Part of the solution’
JARI and CareerLink are targeting housing authority residents to fill available spots, JARI Workforce Development agency director Debra Balog said.
Transportation is often a barrier to job training for housing authority residents.
“JARI will include bus passes for enrollees in our program,” Balog said. “This is something we are doing different from what we’ve done in the past. We are now going to people that wouldn’t have come to us. JARI and Pa CareerLink formed a partnership with the Johnstown Housing Authority, and they are giving us the opportunity to go to their community rooms to talk to staff and case workers about what is available for their residents.”
Almost 20% of Johnstown’s population lived in public housing or Section 8 rental units as of November. More than 2,600 people were in the Johnstown Housing Authority’s public units, while 880 elsewhere in town were using the Housing Choice Voucher Program, better known as Section 8, for a total of nearly 3,500 as of Nov. 30.
The number of individuals residing in JHA properties has remained relatively steady over the years.
The Housing Authority’s work with JARI and CareerLink represents a new model, said Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, a civic agency encouraging the growth of Johnstown.
“It used to be seen as somewhat of a liability that folks would come from other cities to the Johnstown Housing Authority and then go back to where they are from, but now we are seeing it as an opportunity for workforce training,” Tedesco said. “If we can get them to stay and get them plugged into jobs, then that is part of the solution.
“That is a significant paradigm shift.”
Job sectors across the region are hurting for employees, Tedesco said, including the health-care and defense industries.
“They are all hiring and they are all short-staffed,” he said.
‘Metric for success’
In addition to training the people who are already in town to fill jobs, Tedesco said Johnstown must have new, market-rate housing stock to attract people.
“In 2030, I see downtown having a facelift,” he said. “It’s reinvented for the 21st century. Housing stock is fixed up in many neighborhoods. People have rediscovered the city, not only Westmonters and Richlanders, but people from urban areas throughout the Northeast.”
Public-private partnerships are poised to generate market-rate housing, he said.
Tedesco foresees the cost of renovating buildings would dictate high rental prices for units, which the local market can’t bear.
“Population growth is really the metric for success of civic organizations like Vision Together,” he said. “We just had a census that said we lost population, both at the county and the city.”
There were 18,411 residents in the city, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, a decline of 12.2% from the 2010 census.
“For the city, the latest census marks 100 years of declining population, and for the county that’s 80 years of decline,” Tedesco said. “Now it’s early 2022, so we have roughly eight years to get it right (until the next census), and I think we are on the right track, particularly with starting improvements within the heart of the city to bring people downtown, not only to shop and play but to live.”
Developers have begun building residential lofts and condos downtown.
Johnstown Capital Partners LLC is well on its way to building market-rate condos and was already near 100% capacity across its current properties in Johnstown’s neighborhoods.
‘Desire for condos’
The company has 40 existing properties – for both low-income and higher-income demographics.
“Things are going surprisingly well,” company CEO Laquan Marshall said.
Johnstown Capital Partners renovated a house at 248 Vine St. and has plans to build condos and lofts above 500 Main St. and 215 Franklin St.
Both buildings will also have businesses operating on the first floors, he said.
“We’ve connected with an agent already putting feelers out for tenants, and all ready have interest and we haven’t swung a hammer,” he said. “There’s a heavy desire for condos.”
He said younger members of the baby-boomer generation have already shown interest.
On the higher end of affordability, he said younger baby boomers – some moving to Johnstown from out of state – are grabbing up rentals at $700 to $1,000, depending on the number of bedrooms.
“And properties focused toward young professionals are in the pipeline,” he said.
At 306 Bedford St., Johnstown Capital Partners has plans to renovate for a fresh produce grocery store with 18 residential units above.
“That’s coming in about 18 to 24 months,” he said. “That will be a good opportunity for younger professionals. There will be 18 units, a gym, pool tables and amenities that would attract them.”
‘Missing middle gap’
If Johnstown is going to effectively reverse its trend of population decline among people who have the means and opportunity to leave, then the city needs to offer compelling reasons to stay, said Katie Kinka, senior planner at the Cambria County Planning Commission.
“Beyond family sustaining jobs, we have to give them compelling housing options or even adequate housing options,” she said. “If we want to attract and retain the young professionals we have here, then we have to first and foremost give them a place to live comfortably.”
Following a regional comprehensive plan with neighboring counties in the Southern Alleghenies region, in 2020 Cambria adopted a market rate housing strategy for downtown Johnstown.
“Diversifying the city’s housing portfolio, that’s really what we at the planning commission are focused on,” she said. “As a young professional, hopefully with a well-paying family-sustaining job, the question becomes ‘where am I supposed to live?’ I may not be ready to buy a house, but the rental market seems to be saturated toward a lower income bracket. It’s good that we have such a robust housing stock for folks who otherwise would not be able to participate in market rate housing, but what are we doing to address this missing middle gap, for people who can’t afford luxury but are also having a hard time finding something of quality?”
The Planning Commission is especially focused on downtown Johnstown for a couple reasons.
“It’s a community where you can live in walking distance to meet a lot of your needs, and there is also a large inventory of multi-story buildings where upper floors are being completely under-utilized,” she said.
“So how can we get to a place where we can populate downtown as a true neighborhood again?”
Since 2020, the planning commission has been able to rally some developers, namely Mike Artim, president of the Intrignia Corp.
He plans to build 10 apartments with views over Johns-town’s Central Park among several downtown upgrades. Artim has said he envisions entrepreneurs living there by this summer.
The 423-425 Main St. property at the end of the block – over Penn Highlands offices – had been offered to him by the former owner, Johnstown Park Building Inc. Artim is developing an innovation center there for existing tech businesses and startups, as well as apartments.
‘Community investment’While Artim is investing private dollars in that project, Kinka said the planning commission is helping drum up funding streams from the public sector or local foundations to help cover some costs.
Public-private partnerships will be crucial in giving Johns-town’s housing stock a facelift she said.
“In any other community where you are growing, and the community is already thriving, the market takes care of itself,” she said. “If there’s a demand, developers are going to build that product. But we are starting in reverse order of that.
“We want to keep people here, but we have to give them a housing product that meets their needs. In talks with investors and developers, our message has been that it’s not gong to be an immediate return on investment, but its a community investment.”
Kinka said the planning commission is gathering funding partners to aid developers who are interested in opening housing options in Johnstown.
“Over next 10 years, we want to have 100 new units come online – all downtown, targeted toward plugging the hole in terms of missing middle-income housing,” she said. “The hope is if we can spark the first few projects and from there, energy and momentum would continue.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
