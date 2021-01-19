New case totals continued to flatten Tuesday, with 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 777,186, the Department of Health reported.
After dropping below 7,000 on Saturday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases reached 6,251 average cases a day – the fewest since Nov. 21.
There were 77 new COVID-19 deaths, which brings the state total to 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County had 40 new cases and six new deaths, Somerset County had 25 new cases and three deaths, Bedford County had 11 new cases and one death, Blair County had 40 new cases and two deaths, Indiana County had 35 new cases and three deaths, Clearfield County had 32 new cases and two deaths, Centre County had 67 new cases and two deaths and Westmoreland County had 198 new cases and six deaths.
Hospitalizations continued to flatten. After peaking last month at more than 6,000 inpatients a day, there were 4,593 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday. That included 918 in intensive care units and 564 on ventilators or breathing machines.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties there were 152 inpatients, with 19 in ICUs and 19 on ventilators. That’s down from 168 hospitalized a week ago, with 30 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.
