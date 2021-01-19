Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.