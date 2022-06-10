Work is expected to begin Monday to replace a fallen Lower Yoder Township retaining wall that caused Virginia Avenue’s berm to collapse in March.
The work will temporarily halt parking on a one-block section of the road that includes approximately 15 homes.
Supervisors met with the project’s general contractor, Terra Works, and received word that construction can begin, township secretary Natalie Urban said.
Township supervisors approved Clarion-based Terra Works’ $99,395 bid to replace the wall after it fell in early March. Virginia Avenue’s lower lane has been closed since then due to safety concerns.
The EADS Group engineer Kyle Fritz indicated last month that Terra Works would use a pre-cast material to build a new wall.
Easements have already been secured with two adjacent property owners to enable the contractors’ crews and vehicles to access the site, remove the debris and build a new wall.
Parking will be restricted from 718 to 832 Virginia Avenue while work is underway.
In a notice to residents along the corridor, supervisors indicated they recognized that will be a hardship for residents, but given the hazard that the collapse created they are asking for “cooperation and patience” while the project is ongoing.
The work is expected to be completed this summer but an exact timetable is weather-dependent, township officials said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram {/em}@TDDavidHurst{em}.
