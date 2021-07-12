Dear Dr. Roach: I’ve had morning stiffness and a clicking sensation in my ring finger for about six weeks, which was diagnosed during my annual physical today as trigger finger. The ring finger is not painful, there is no nodule in the palm, and it doesn’t lock up. I’ve read about three treatments: steroid injection, percutaneous release with a needle and surgery. My symptoms are so slight that I feel silly going to a hand surgeon now. I’m a healthy 74-year-old woman, not diabetic. Will this inevitably get worse, and if yes, will an injection now, in the early onset stage, help to avoid surgery down the road? – M.W.
Answer: It will not necessarily get worse, and surgery is by no means always required. Wearing a splint for three to six weeks may be all that’s needed to solve the problem, but an injection can be given if the locking persists. Anti-inflammatory medications can help if pain develops. Occasionally, the injection needs to be repeated, but only rarely have I sent a patient for surgery.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am 89 years old, and for several years I have been using an injection of Trimix provided by a compounding pharmacy to help with erections. Can this be harmful to my penis with long-term injections, or are there any other negative effects from the prescription? I have had several prostate procedures in my younger years and ejaculation is only internal. – D.T.
Answer: Although the most common treatment for male erectile dysfunction is oral medication, like sildenafil (Viagra), it is only about 60% effective. One additional treatment prescribed by urologists is injection medicine – the man injects it himself directly into the penis. The medicine, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is alprostadil, and it is effective 90% of the time. Trimix is a non-FDA-approved mixture of alprostadil, phentolamine and papaverine. It is commonly used, even though it’s not clear it is any better than alprostadil alone.
Compounded medications always have a small increased risk of infection compared with manufactured. Any injected drug into the penis may cause priapism: an erection lasting more than six hours, which is a medical emergency. Injections may cause a type of scarring called a penile plaque.
However, if you have been injecting for several years, you are not likely to develop these problems as long as you continue to use careful technique.
