JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For a few hours on March 29, local veterans will be honored and share some camaraderie during Johnstown’s annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day.
Anybody who served in the military is welcomed to attend.
But the event, held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, will obviously focus on those who served in the military during the time of the Vietnam War.
The event, which will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., is sponsored by Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Veteran Community Initiatives and Laurel Highlands Vietnam Veterans of America.
This is the fifth time the gathering will be held.
“It’s something that we’ve been doing in this community for many years, but having it formally recognized was something a little bit special,” VCI President Tom Caulfield said.
“I think it goes to giving credit to the community about how they’ve supported Vietnam veterans through even the difficult, tough times.”
A brief ceremony is scheduled that will include awards presentations, the reading of the names of service members from Cambria and Somerset counties who died or went missing in action during the war and a speech by Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler.
Musical entertainment will be provided by The Three of Hearts Band and members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
