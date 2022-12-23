JOHSNTOWN, Pa. – President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate 1986 Westmont Hilltop High School graduate and former U.S. ambassador to India, Richard R. Verma, as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.
The Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources serves as chief operating officer of the Department and also serves as principal adviser to the secretary on overall supervision and direction of resource allocation and management activities of the Department, according to the U.S. Department of State’s website.
“The Deputy Secretary assists in carrying out the Secretary’s authority and responsibility for the overall direction, coordination, and supervision of operational programs of the Department, including foreign assistance programs,” the website reads.
Verma is currently the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. He was previously the U.S. ambassador to India and Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs during the Obama Administration.
Earlier in his career, Verma was national security adviser to U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, whom was Democratic Whip, minority leader and then majority leader of the Senate.
Verma has served as vice chairman of the Asia Group, partner and senior counselor at Steptoe & Johnson LLP, and senior counselor at the Albright Stonebridge Group. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served on active duty as a judge advocate, and has earned a bachelor’s degree at Lehigh University, a doctorate degree at Georgetown University and a law degree from American University.
Verma is the recipient of numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of State, the International Affairs Fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Meritorious Service Medal from the U.S. Air Force. He was appointed to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board and is a former member of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism Commission. He serves as a trustee of The Ford Foundation, and is on numerous other boards, including the National Endowment for Democracy and Lehigh University.
