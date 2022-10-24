For two days this week, Veteran Community Initiatives will hold its 17th annual Veteran Issues Symposium that will deal with the often-interconnected issues of mental health, substance abuse and suicide.
Wednesday’s itinerary is scheduled to include presentations about mental health and substance abuse, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant, 709 Edgehill Drive.
The subject of suicide prevention will be addressed on Thursday, also from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Anybody who assists veterans as part of their work – as a volunteer or as a personal caregiver – is welcome to attend.
“I think it just overall supports veterans and family members, learning about what’s out there, what’s available, and how they can help their family members and how veterans can be helped if they need the services,” VCI’s Director of Administration and Caregiving Tina Pelesky said.
Cambria County Drug Coalition Executive Director Natalie Kaufman, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany and individuals in substance recovery and treatment are scheduled to speak on Wednesday.
Thursday’s lineup includes Lee Wagner, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy; Cambria County Veterans Court peer mentors Marty Kuhar, Karen Esaias and Craig Minnick; a Together With Veterans public meet- ing; and suicide prevention training.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
