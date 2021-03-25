Veterans living in rural areas often face challenges in getting information about the services available to them because of limited access to medical care professionals, technology or transportation.
So Veteran Community Initiatives holds Rural Veteran Outreach Program events.
The first such event this year is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Scheduled to participate are VCI, Disabled American Veterans, Laurel Highlands Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Cambria County Veteran Affairs, St. Francis University’s Veterans Accelerated Learning Program, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, VetAdvisor, Pennsylvania National Guard Family Assistance Program, representatives from the offices of state and federal elected officials and Richard Naugle, who donates handmade wooden canes to veterans.
The event will be hosted by Johnstown American Legion Post 294.
“Our goal is to let the veterans know that we are there and available to try and tie them to the local facilities that can help veterans,” said Chuck Arnone, the post’s commander.
There is no set program. Veterans, their family members and supporters can spend a few minutes gathering information or stay the whole four hours.
This will be VCI’s first rural outreach event since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“It’s been over a year since some of this information has gotten out,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “There’s a lot of new initiatives and programs that are either being started or have started or are being contemplated. We want the veterans to come down, enjoy themselves, go from table to table. I can guarantee them there’ll be something of interest to them with all the information that we do have.”
Other rural outreach events are expected to be held in the upcoming months, but no set dates or locations have been scheduled yet.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
