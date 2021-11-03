Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 70-year-old woman in excellent health. For the past few years, I have had a creeping, bloody discoloration of my feet, starting at my ankles and going toward my toes.
When you touch one of my feet it is momentarily normal but quickly goes back to looking bloody even sometimes purple. For the past year and a half, I am also experiencing edema of my ankles and feet. I have no heart issues and have had an endovascular doctor do testing on my veins and arteries. Everything is flowing like it should. My primary care, cardiologist and endovascular doctors find nothing wrong and have no explanation for my symptoms, which continue to persist. Any ideas? – L.S.
Answer: A foot, or any part of a foot, that turns blue and cold suddenly is a surgical emergency. It usually means that a major artery is blocked either by blood clot or by cholesterol plaque. That’s not what you have, but I understand why you are concerned about the appearance of the foot.
I suspect your problem is vascular congestion, which is commonly seen in both men and women in their 70s, usually associated with foot swelling due to “leaky” valves in the veins. The swelling constricts the network of very small blood vessels, causing the feet to look alarmingly blue. As in your case, arterial testing (that’s what your vein specialist did) is normal.
Fortunately, as alarming as it looks, it is not dangerous. Elevate your legs for 10 minutes or so at least three times daily. In addition, light compression stockings worn daily will help with the swelling, which is why the blood has pooled in the feet.
Dear Dr. Roach: I feel like I am getting an ear infection. My ear feels itchy and clogged. I am worried because I got C. diff from antibiotics the last time. What should I do? – J.K.
Answer: Itching and clogged sensation are suggestive of infection of the outside of the ear canal more so than the inside. Inside infections usually cause ear pain and hearing loss. An exam by your regular doctor can usually tell the difference.
Oral antibiotics are commonly used for adults with internal infections, but some children will not need antibiotics. For external cases, the ear canal may need to be cleaned, and antibiotic drops are prescribed for moderate to severe disease. Antibiotic drops are not associated with C. diff, which causes severe diarrhea.
People with diabetes and symptoms of an ear infection should be rapidly evaluated for malignant otitis externa, a severe infection urgently requiring antibiotics.
