A Sunday fire in Confluence Borough is under investigation by a state police fire marshal to determine the cause, Confluence fire officials said.

The fire occurred inside a vacation home, and one guest was treated for minor injuries, Confluence fire officials told The Tribune-Democrat.

Crews were on scene for five hours Sunday.

Responders from Confluence, Addison, Markleysburg, New Centerville, Rockwood, Farmington, Grantsville, Ohiopyle and Meyersdale all responded.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

