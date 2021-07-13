A Sunday fire in Confluence Borough is under investigation by a state police fire marshal to determine the cause, Confluence fire officials said.
The fire occurred inside a vacation home, and one guest was treated for minor injuries, Confluence fire officials told The Tribune-Democrat.
Crews were on scene for five hours Sunday.
Responders from Confluence, Addison, Markleysburg, New Centerville, Rockwood, Farmington, Grantsville, Ohiopyle and Meyersdale all responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.