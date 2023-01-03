ALTOONA – Dr. Derek Coughenour has been promoted to the position of medical director at the James E. Van Zandt Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Altoona.
A graduate of Penn State University, Coughenour earned a master’s degree in public management from Carnegie Mellon University and completed his doctorate in physical therapy through the University of Pittsburgh.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Coughenour to his new role,” said Timothy W. Liezert, Veterans Integrated Service Network director. “I am confident that he will provide honorable and consistent leadership for our dedicated team in Altoona.”
With more than 18 years of health care management and leadership experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs, Coughenour currently serves as the Van Zandt center’s associate director. He has served as interim deputy director at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia.
He replaces Sigrid Andrew, who retired in July.
The Van Zandt center has more than 1,000 employees and serves nearly 30,000 veterans every year at the medical center in Altoona and five outpatient clinics in DuBois, Huntingdon, Indiana, Johnstown and State College.
