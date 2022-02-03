With consideration to restructuring the township's police force, Upper Yoder Supervisors are continuing contract negotiations with police Chief Donald Hess.
After deliberating for nearly an hour and a half Wednesday evening in a private executive session at the 110 Sunray Drive municipal building, supervisors emerged with no agreement ready for formal action.
But before that session, a separate staffing issue involving one of the township's few officers was settled.
Supervisors will be maintaining an officer whose ambitions toward another career opportunity led him, initially, to resign from his Upper Yoder position.
Officer Brian Pritt's resignation had been set for an effective date of Monday, but the officer decided to stay, township solicitor Robert Shahade said in a phone interview Thursday.
Attempts to reach Pritt were not successful.
Supervisors Ed Barzeski, Paul Pioli, Roy Shaffer, William Huston and Robert Amistadi unanimously approved Pritt’s "rescission of resignation, without interruption of service,” Wednesday night – and then without further discussion, moved into an executive session for "other personnel matters."
The executive session was held for discussion of Hess' contract and the possible reorganization of the township's police force, Shahade said.
Upper Yoder Township has supplied a police officer to Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School each school day since the December arrest of two teenagers accused of plotting to carry out a shooting at the building.
Including Hess, Upper Yoder has six officers.
The added responsibilities at the school spurred the supervisors in January to explore reorganizing the municipality's police coverage.
"The township has a small police force," Shahade said Thursday. "The supervisors are looking at several options to keep coverage up."
Hess declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations.
