JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It’s been more than a year in the making, but the Owen Library on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus is fully operational again after a pipe burst, causing “significant damage” to the building.
The staff there celebrated the occasion this month during National Library Week with events every day showing off the improvements made during the downtime.
“It was a nice event for us just to recognize that the project is over,” library head Peter Egler said.
The space now has expanded study areas, new furniture and several other updates.
In January 2021, a pipe burst on the second floor, and caused water to pool and leak through to the ground floor.
The break happened during a weekend and wasn’t discovered for some time, leading to damaged floors, ceilings, walls and part of the print collection.
About 150 books were lost out of roughly 130,000.
Because of that, the entire collection had to be packed up and moved off-site, along with the shelves that held them, while cleanup was done.
Egler said the library was closed for the rest of the semester and restoration work began as soon as possible with crews working throughout the summer.
Servpro was brought in to help and Massaro Construction, of Pittsburgh, handled other projects, such as installation of new carpet, ceiling tiles and drywall.
New electrical had to be installed in the ceiling as well.
Egler commended the crews and university for working quickly to contain the damage and stabilize the building.
The library was open to students again starting this school year, but the print collection wasn’t fully in place again until Februrary.
Egler described that as a complex process.
Penn Business Partners was brought in to help with the reshelving, which took nearly five months.
“The flood was a terrible thing,” he said. “But it did provide us with the opportunity to make positive changes to the library.”
One of those updates was removal of 19 stacks of print journals from the first floor that are already available online.
There are four stacks left.
“That resulted in us having more open space,” Egler said.
Examining the new area is what gave those at the library the idea to expand the study areas.
Two students making use of the additional amenities recently were sophomores Meagan Aranha and Rebecca Williamson.
“It’s more convenient,” Aranha said.
Williamson added that it’s nice to have more desk space and charging stations because most of her class work is done on her laptop.
Both said they appreciated the updates, and the fact that they can spread out from other students more.
Another improvement was removal of the turnstiles at the entrance.
Those were in place to track the number of people using the library, but because individuals were already being counted on the way out, the turnstiles were obsolete.
Egler said despite it being a challenging process, he’s happy with the overall result.
“We now have a better library than before the flood,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.