Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.