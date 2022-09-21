The University of Pittsburgh is teaming up with Peoples Gas to explore the use of hydrogen as an energy source.
The organizations announced Wednesday that they will enter a research partnership to study “the potential of safely and securely transporting hydrogen through (Peoples’) natural gas systems.”
“This is an outstanding partnership of capabilities,” said Brian Gleeson, chair of Pitt’s department of mechanical engineering and materials sciences.
“Although much progress has been made over the past decades, further research and testing are needed for the safe and affordable implementation of carbon-neutral hydrogen technologies. We are very excited to work with the technical personnel at Peoples Gas on this highly relevant project.”
To begin, engineers at the university’s Swanson School of Engineering and those at Peoples will conduct benchmarking and research of existing information and data related to distribution of hydrogen, focusing on technical issues regarding the use of natural gas pipelines to transport pure hydrogen or a blend of hydrogen and natural gas.
After the initial phase, both organizations will work together on a pilot project to test the impacts of the material on Peoples’ gas distribution infrastructure.
“Peoples has a long history of innovation, and we’re excited to partner with experts from the University of Pittsburgh to stay on the leading edge of energy industry development,” Peoples President Mike Huwar said.
He noted that hydrogen has the potential to power businesses and heat homes.
Because western Pennsylvania lies within the heart of the Appalachian Basin, which has many natural gas reserves, the area could be leveraged by the energy industry to become a leader in commercialization and development of hydrogen.
Hydrogen may serve as a non-carbon source of energy when used in fuel cells or combustion appliances that produce clean electricity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.