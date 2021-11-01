JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Students, staff and faculty at all University of Pittsburgh campuses are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Dec. 6 or face disciplinary action, according to a Monday release.
"This is good news, and I'm glad that they are doing it soon," Pitt-Johnstown geography professor Ola Johansson said.
Johansson has been involved in local advocacy for a vaccine mandate and helped circulate a petition to that end and supported a resolution by the senate faculty to require inoculation against the novel coronavirus.
He said he thinks this move prepares Pitt-Johnstown for the spring semester and isn't surprised school leadership issued the order.
Prior to the new term, the university administration "strongly advised everyone" to get inoculated and required proof of immunization.
Ninety-three percent of those on all campuses reported that they'd done so.
To date, there are roughly 2,250 staff, 740 faculty and 250 students who did not disclose a status, according to the release.
At UPJ, there are less than 590 collectively that have not reported their vaccination status and those numbers are decreasing daily, a spokesperson said.
"While we understand some people may be hesitant to get vaccinated, we are able to connect them to medical professionals to discuss their concerns and schedule a vaccination, which we hope will help them feel more comfortable," the spokesperson said. "For those who are not vaccinated due to a medical condition or a strongly held religious, moral or ethical belief, we will be implementing an exemption process to consider those requests on a case-by-case basis."
The Pitt system communication described the initial approach as successful but not sustainable, stating the best plan is to require everyone to get a shot in order "to maintain a high immunization rate on our campuses" to keep disruptions to a minimum.
Exemptions to the mandate are available for medical reasons, sincerely held religious beliefs or because of strong moral or ethical conviction and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
If students refuse the shot, they will not be able to enroll in the spring semester or live in the residence halls as of Jan. 1.
Those who enroll prior to Dec. 1 but fail to provide vaccination proof or obtain an exemption will be disenrolled.
Faculty and staff who choose not to get immunized could face loss of access to electronic resources and other disciplinary actions up to and including termination.
The university correspondence said this is an interim policy, and a formal charter and committee are being formed to create a permanent policy.
