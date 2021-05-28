Dear Dr. Roach: When I was growing up, people would discuss their ulcers and complain of pain related to an ulcer. You never hear that word anymore. Why is that? – Anon.
Answer: Ulcers indeed have become less prevalent in the U.S. and Canada over the past few decades. But I think much of the reason people don’t talk about ulcers is that most of the stomach upset attributed to ulcers is now more correctly diagnosed as acid reflux.
It’s also called GERD, for gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is a term I don’t recall hearing much when I was growing up.
Most ulcers, both in the stomach and the duodenum, are due to an infection called Helicobacter pylori, which was discovered in the 1980s. Until then, stress and spicy foods were thought to be the major causes of ulcers. Drs. Barry Marshall and Robin Warren won the 2005 Nobel Prize in medicine for their work on H. pylori.
Ulcers are treated now with antibiotics and medicine to stop acid secretion. People who have ulcers and do not have H. pylori infection usually have taken medication that led to their ulcers, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, and treatment is to stop those medicines in addition to prescribing acid-suppression therapy.
Smoking cessation helps heal and prevent ulcers as well.
People live with GERD for years, treated ulcers are only symptomatic for weeks. That’s the main reason you don’t hear people complaining of ulcers so much anymore.
Dear Dr. Roach: I was receiving my second injection of the Moderna COVID vaccine when I felt wetness on my arm and hand. It appears some or all of the vaccine leaked. I felt the needle enter my arm and then the wetness.
The nurse stated the vaccine entered my arm. He wiped down my arm. I did not have a sore arm nor any other side effects. After the first injection I had a sore arm and fatigue.
So, am I fully vaccinated?
Should I receive another injection? – A.B.
Answer: It is not uncommon for a small amount of the vaccine to leak out of the arm after injection. Recommendations from experts state that if at least half of the vaccine went in, the dose does not need to be repeated. Presumably the nurse noted only a small amount of leak, but I can’t say for sure what happened or how much went in. A small proportion of the vaccine can look like a whole lot on the outside of your arm.
If you are really worried that you didn’t get enough of the vaccine, I would discuss with the person in charge of the administration site the possibility of getting another dose.
