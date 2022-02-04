JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than a dozen statewide redistricting maps, which divide the Cambria, Somerset and Bedford region into two or even three U.S. House of Representatives districts, have been proposed by elected officials and independent organizations.
So there is much uncertainty for the area’s two congressmen – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre County, and U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair County – in terms of where they will need to campaign in 2022 and who they will represent if reelected.
“It’s an honor and privilege to represent the nearly 700,000 residents of my congressional district, and it is my hope that any revised map will allow me to continue to serve these same constituents and communities in Washington,” said Joyce, whose district includes a section of Cambria County with Johnstown, along with Bedford and Somerset counties, in an email statement.
The Republican-controlled state House and Senate, along with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, failed to reach agreement on a map that needed to address the fact that Pennsylvania is losing a seat, going from 18 to 17, following the 2020 U.S. Census.
The issue then went to the court system.
In response, earlier this week, Pennsylvania’s Democratic-majority Supreme Court voted 5-2 to use King’s Bench power to circumvent the Commonwealth Court in hopes of speeding up the process by eliminating what could be protracted appeals. They appointed conservative Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough with the task of recommending a map by Monday, along with her reasoning for the selection.
Parties could then object to the report up until Feb. 14.
Any necessary oral arguments would be held on Feb. 18 after which the Supreme Court could select McCullough’s map or create one of its own.
David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy, a non-partisan group that advocates for better government, said the uncertainty of the congressional redistricting process has been “like I remember back playing football on the playground where the quarterback would just basically say ‘go long and I’ll hit you.’ There’s really no playbook there.”
Proposed maps divide the local area between Joyce and Thompson, along with U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican who currently represents the 14th District.
Joyce is a second-term congressman.
Thompson is the dean of the commonwealth’s Republican delegation and ranking member of the Agriculture Committee. If re-elected in 2022, he will become the longest-serving current Pennsylvania congressman with U.S. Rep. Michael Doyle, a 14-term Democrat, not running again.
“Basically, what we would prefer is that the county (Cambria) would be represented by one representative as much as possible,” said Mark Pasquerilla, president of the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership, a political group made up of prominent government and business officials. “And our preference is we like G.T. Thompson for a couple of reasons. One is he’ll be the most senior congressman in Pennsylvania once Doyle retires. … and secondly he fits in very well with the area. He works real hard. He’s a tireless worker. He understands Johnstown very well. He’s tried to do stuff here. He’s just very well liked and is very effective as a constituent congressman.”
Thompson said he has “heard from many in the community that keeping Cambria County whole or in one district is very important and several of the maps being reviewed do just that.”
“We’ll be eager to see the final product and I am personally hopeful to have the opportunity to continue representing the great people of Cambria County in the future,” Thompson said.
